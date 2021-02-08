Comparing Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Match Group alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Match Group and PhoneX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 14 0 2.70 PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Match Group currently has a consensus price target of $141.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.78%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than PhoneX.

Risk & Volatility

Match Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and PhoneX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% PhoneX N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Match Group and PhoneX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 8.94 $431.13 million $4.53 35.28 PhoneX $67.72 million 0.15 -$4.67 million N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than PhoneX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of PhoneX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Match Group beats PhoneX on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.