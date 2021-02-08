Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 4,573 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

