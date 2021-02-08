AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 382.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in NovoCure by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 409,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth $11,451,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth $3,979,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $175.85 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $182.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 925.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.93.

NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.