AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,945 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $49.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

