Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $181.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $328.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 867,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,836,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

