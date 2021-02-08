Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after buying an additional 1,778,507 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,112 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,243,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,071,000 after purchasing an additional 689,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,657 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

