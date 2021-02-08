Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 362.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $178,437,000 after buying an additional 245,620 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,257,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $188,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $31.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of -352.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

