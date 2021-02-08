Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after buying an additional 555,203 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,622,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,184,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,752,000 after buying an additional 36,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.17.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $272.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $276.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.52 and a 200-day moving average of $230.96.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $19,293,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,413 shares in the company, valued at $46,140,025.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,170,206 shares of company stock worth $530,414,463. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.