Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 121.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. CX Institutional increased its stake in Ross Stores by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Ross Stores by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $118.72 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.97. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.34, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

