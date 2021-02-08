Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $618,000 Investment in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Medallia by 1,872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 47.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 16.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $44.33 on Monday. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $78,424.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 796,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,309,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $14,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,663,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,599,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,900,660 shares of company stock valued at $76,423,028 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.