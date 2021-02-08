Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 649.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 94,429 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,570,000. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,918,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,186,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,953,000 after acquiring an additional 64,410 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,690,000 after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $126.40 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $126.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

