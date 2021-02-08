Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Insiders acquired a total of 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.