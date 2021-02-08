Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) received a €58.00 ($68.24) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

DLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €53.60 ($63.06).

ETR DLG opened at €56.12 ($66.02) on Monday. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 52 week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52 week high of €56.12 ($66.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.70.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

