Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) received a €46.00 ($54.12) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.25 ($60.29).

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €42.81 ($50.36) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.98. Alstom SA has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

