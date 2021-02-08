BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €52.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNP. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.18 ($56.68).

Get BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) alerts:

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) stock opened at €43.60 ($51.29) on Monday. BNP Paribas SA has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.19.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.