Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 108.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.3% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 162,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,556,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 11.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 89.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $159.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.72. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

