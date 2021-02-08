Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $122,479.47 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $122,479.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,563.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $86.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on POWI shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

