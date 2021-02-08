World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in News were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of News during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of News during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of News by 9.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NWSA opened at $21.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. On average, analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

