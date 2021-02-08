ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 706,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $62,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,563,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ManTech International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 461,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after buying an additional 37,712 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ManTech International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 57,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ManTech International by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after buying an additional 197,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $88.77 on Monday. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $101.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

