BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys New Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 640,382 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,544,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,260,000 after buying an additional 188,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Signature Bank by 24,812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $182.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.28. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $188.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBNY. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.