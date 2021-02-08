Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,576 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,576 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $65,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,768,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,471,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after buying an additional 134,700 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 131,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $74.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

