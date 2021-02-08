Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Elastic by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 553,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,023,000 after buying an additional 38,511 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Elastic by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Elastic by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Elastic by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic stock opened at $166.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $97,665,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $1,779,330.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $164,504,453. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.58.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

