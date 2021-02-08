Head-To-Head Review: SC Health (NYSE:SCPE) vs. Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

SC Health (NYSE:SCPE) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SC Health and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SC Health N/A 8.86% 0.25% Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SC Health and Paya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SC Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Paya 0 0 3 0 3.00

Paya has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.03%. Given Paya’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paya is more favorable than SC Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SC Health and Paya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SC Health N/A N/A $960,000.00 N/A N/A Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 77.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of SC Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of SC Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SC Health has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

