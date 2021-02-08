11,058 Shares in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 450.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DX opened at $18.45 on Monday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $437.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

