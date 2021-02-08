Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Raymond James cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $60.98.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

