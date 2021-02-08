iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,925,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,933,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $128.45 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.68 and a 12-month high of $129.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

