Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 96,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $70.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

