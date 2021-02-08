Zacks: Analysts Expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.71. La-Z-Boy posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LZB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

LZB opened at $39.78 on Friday. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,746,255.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $174,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,156,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after buying an additional 244,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 980.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 140,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 127,439 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 308.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 155,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

