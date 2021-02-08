NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 58,658 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,658 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $17.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

