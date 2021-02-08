Critical Comparison: AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) & Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -21.74% -14.83% -7.77% Cytosorbents -30.45% -34.37% -19.74%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AtriCure and Cytosorbents, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 0 7 0 3.00 Cytosorbents 0 0 6 0 3.00

AtriCure currently has a consensus price target of $59.14, indicating a potential downside of 1.00%. Cytosorbents has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.27%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than AtriCure.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AtriCure and Cytosorbents’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $230.81 million 11.65 -$35.19 million ($1.07) -55.83 Cytosorbents $24.95 million 19.76 -$19.27 million ($0.60) -19.03

Cytosorbents has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AtriCure. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cytosorbents, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AtriCure has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of AtriCure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AtriCure beats Cytosorbents on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy. It also provides multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; and CryoICE CRYO2 cryoablation system to apply cryo-energy to targeted intercostal peripheral nerves in the ribcage and temporarily relieve pain. Further, it provides Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System that allows access around anatomical structures; and cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. The company sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. The company also develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, a development-stage extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

