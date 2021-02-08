Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

STWD stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

