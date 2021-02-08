Entain PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entain PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMVHF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $17.27 on Friday. Entain has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

