Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $859,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 201,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 301.6% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 975,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 732,214 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the period.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

