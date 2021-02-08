China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

ZNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of ZNH stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. China Southern Airlines has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 28.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 30.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 101.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

