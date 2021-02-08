Brokerages Set Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Price Target at $17.83

Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

ARD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Shares of ARD stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. Ardagh Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Ardagh Group by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 100,390 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Ardagh Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ardagh Group by 546.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 98,774 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Ardagh Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Ardagh Group by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 33,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.