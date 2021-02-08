Brokerages Set Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Price Target at $17.83

Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.
ARD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
Shares of ARD stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. Ardagh Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.
About Ardagh Group
Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.
