Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 438 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Svb Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.28.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $153.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.77. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

