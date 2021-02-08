Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

