Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.45 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

