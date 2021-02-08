GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.26 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.