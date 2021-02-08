Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,760 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $91.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.90. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $129.39.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.47.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

