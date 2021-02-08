The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.43.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $386.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $391.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

