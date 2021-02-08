State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.82.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $422.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $430.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.33. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $466.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.