PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $142.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $142.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,299 shares of company stock worth $5,393,206 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

