State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,200 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,217 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,732,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,572,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 786,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.