State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $44.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

