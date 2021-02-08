State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

TER opened at $126.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.71 and its 200 day moving average is $109.78. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,156 shares of company stock worth $29,427,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.