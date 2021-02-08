Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,171,000 after buying an additional 81,444 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $1,862,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,751,989.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,233,973 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $116.62 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Several analysts have commented on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

