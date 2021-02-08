Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The AES by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The AES by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The AES by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 203,152 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of The AES by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The AES by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,504,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $26.86 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

