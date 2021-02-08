Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLP. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the third quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 88.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 530.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 14.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 138,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLP opened at $21.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $440.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

