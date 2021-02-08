69,572 Shares in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.69% of AudioEye at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,941,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AudioEye by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AudioEye by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 million, a P/E ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 2.08. AudioEye, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $30.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEYE. B. Riley upped their price target on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

